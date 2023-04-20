A man who allegedly through negligence caused the death of a worker at Ta' Qali national park last year was taken to court on Thursday.

The incident took place on January 26 when a vehicle toppled over and crashed onto a road one storey below. One of the workers on board, Adrian Muscat, 40 of Gharghur, was killed instantly and another was seriously injured.

Fatjon Lulaj, a 30-year old Albanian construction worker was arraigned under arrest and accused of involuntary homicide, involuntarily causing grievous injuries to the other worker as well as failing to take health and safety measures to avoid injury or death at the workplace so as to cut down the risks.

He pleaded not guilty and his lawyer requested bail.

Prosecuting Inspectors Clayton Camilleri and Andrew Agius Bonello confirmed that the accused had been on police bail for over a year and had always abided by bail conditions.

Asked by the court about the accused’s ties in these islands, defence lawyer Matthew Brincat said that his client had other relatives living here and had been working for the same company for years.

The accused explained that he earned €8 an hour, pushing his monthly income to some €2,000 a month by working overtime.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo granted bail against a deposit of €1,000, a personal guarantee of €40,000 and signing the bail book three times a week.

The court also warned him not to approach any of the prosecution witnesses in any way.