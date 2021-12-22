A worker is in a critical condition after falling a while installing solar panels in Marsa.
The police said the accident happened at the industrial estate at around noon and the man fell from the height of a single storey.
They said the man, whose identity has not yet been established, was given first aid by a medical team and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
In a separate statement, the Occupational Health and Safety Authority said it is investigating the incident.
An inquiry is being held. The police are also investigating.
