A worker is in a critical condition after falling a while installing solar panels in Marsa.

The police said the accident happened at the industrial estate at around noon and the man fell from the height of a single storey.

They said the man, whose identity has not yet been established, was given first aid by a medical team and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

In a separate statement, the Occupational Health and Safety Authority said it is investigating the incident.

An inquiry is being held. The police are also investigating.