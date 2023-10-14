A 31-year-old was rushed to hospital in critical condition on Saturday morning after he fell from a one-storey height at a hotel in Qawra.

The man, who is from Żebbuġ, was working at the hotel at Dawret il-Qawra at the time, police said.

The incident was reported to emergency services at around 9am.

A medical team administered first-aid to the victim at the site of the fall and then took him to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Magistrate Victor Axiak is leading an inquiry into the case. The police and Occupational Health and Safety Authority are also investigating.