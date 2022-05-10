A worker has died after an accident at the Wasteserv incinerator in Marsa, the police have confirmed.

The incident happened in the abbatoir area around 9am.

Unconfirmed reports said he was trapped in machinery. Details are still unclear. The identity of the victim is not yet known.

There were emotional scenes outside the building as members of his family arrived. Officials from the health and safety authority and the GWU also arrived on the scene.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.

Further details to follow.