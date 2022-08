A worker who on Tuesday fell off a truck in Corradino, Paola, has died.

The 65-year-old from Attard was working at Ras Ħanżir quay when he fell at around 10.15am.

He was assisted by a medical team and personnel from the Civil Protection Department before being hospitalised.

On Friday the police said in a statement the man died at Mater Dei Hospital.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.