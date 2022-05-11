A construction worker fell one storey when a beam he was on collapsed on Wednesday morning, the police said.

The accident happened at about 9am in a construction site in Triq il-Farfett, Marsa.

The 25-year-old from Mali was found to have suffered serious injuries.

This was the second serious accident in a construction site this week. On Monday a Syrian worker fell four storeys on a construction site in Marsalforn and was critically hurt.