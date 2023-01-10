A worker at a factory in Mrieħel was grievously injured on Tuesday afternoon after he fell from a ladder.

The 36-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay was injured at around 1pm, the police said in a statement.

A medical team was called to the site and took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Doctors have said he was grievously injured in the fall.

A police investigation into the incident is under way.