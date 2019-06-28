A 20-year old construction worker suffered grievous injuries when he fell from scaffolding during works at a school.
In a statement, the Police on Monday said that the man, from Guinea, had fallen from a height of around a storey and a half during works at a school in Fgura.
It was not clear why the man had fallen, but the police said he was being treated at Mater Dei Hospital.
Investigations are ongoing.
