A 61-year-old worker was grievously injured on Friday morning when he was hit by an iron rod that was being carried by a forklifter.

In a statement, the police said the accident happened at around 11am on Friday in a storage facility at the San Gwann Industrial Estate.

The man, who lives in Birkirkara, was given first aid by medics and was then taken to Mater Dei by ambulance where his condition was later certified as grievous.

Police investigations are still underway.