A construction worker was grievously hurt in Qrendi on Saturday afternoon when he fell while carrying a limestone slab at a job site.



The 31-year-old worker, who is an Italian national living in Buġibba, was hurt at a site on Triq Nikolo Communet at around 12.30pm, the police said in a statement.

A medical team was called to the scene and took the injured worker to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Police say they are investigating the case.