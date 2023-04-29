A 32-year-old man working on a farm was grievously injured on Saturday morning when his hand was caught in a piece of machinery.
The man, who is from Qormi, was injured at 8.30am while at the farm on Sqaq iż-Żiemel, limits of Ħandaq.
Civil Protection Department members were called to the accident scene to help with the rescue operation. A medical team rushed the victim to Mater Dei Hospital, where he is now receiving treatment.
A police investigation is under way. The Occupational Health and Safety Authority has also been informed about the matter, the police said.
