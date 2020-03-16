An Italian construction worker was seriously injured on Monday afternoon when a beam fell onto him while he was working.

The police said the incident happened at around 2.15pm when the 59-year-old man was working in a constriction site in Lapsi Street, St Julian’s. The man, who resides in Birżebbuġa was given first aid on site until an ambulance arrived and rushed him to hospital.

Duty magistrate Nadine Lia was informed about the case. She appointed several court experts to assist with the inquiry.

Police investigations are under way.