A 62-year-old man was grievously injured on Friday evening when he fell off a ladder at a construction site in Qormi.
The man, who lives in Żebbuġ, was working at the site on Triq il-Belt Valletta when he fell at around 6.15pm, the police said in a statement early on Saturday.
He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is being treated for his injuries.
The police said they are investigating further.
