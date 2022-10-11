A worker was grievously injured on Tuesday in an accident at a construction site in Żejtun.

The police said the accident happened in Triq id-Dejma at 2.30pm.

A 27-year-old Hungarian man who lives in St Julian's was working in a shaft when he fell from a height of around two storeys.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.