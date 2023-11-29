A worker was injured after he was struck by a high voltage cable on Sliema's high street on Wednesday.

The man is being treated in hospital and several adjacent streets are without electricity, Sliema council said on Facebook.

"While carrying out works in the said street a high voltage cable was struck," the council said in a 5pm post.

"Unfortunately one of the workmen has been taken to hospital and is being treated for his injuries."

The council said it was communicating with Enemalta and the contractor in order to restore power as soon as possible.