A 42-year-old man from Qormi was injured on Thursday when the truck he was sitting in was hit by a compactor at the Magħtab waste dump

The police said the accident happened at around 2.45 pm. when the compactor reversed and hit the truck

Wasteserv said the man suffered injuries to his feet.

He was given first aid on the spot before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where his condition was found to be serious.