A 38-year-old worker from Marsaxlokk has been found dead after an incident at the Wasteserv incinerator in Marsa, the police have confirmed.

The man, named locally as Joseph Ellul, was found with lacerations to his throat at the entrance of an elevator near the abbatoir area at around 9am, according to sources close to the investigation.

Police are at the scene interviewing anyone who had access to the building and investigations are ongoing to clarify what caused the incident.

Police spokesperson Brandon Pisani says investigations are ongoing

There were emotional scenes outside the building as members of his family arrived and later watched on as the hearse left the scene.

Officials from the health and safety authority and the General Workers Union also arrived on the scene.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.

By late morning, social media was flooded with tributes to the man, who had been working with Wasteserv for five years.

The company changed its social media logos to black as a mark of respect.

"We note with deep regret that this morning a fatal accident occurred at our Thermal Treatment Facility in Marsa," it said in a post on Facebook.

"At the moment, all our thoughts and energy are with the victim’s relatives and friends, and his co-workers who together formed part of our family."

Friends of the victim also shared their grief in posts on social media.

"Marsaxlokk is shocked and saddened by a tragedy that has taken one of our friends Joseph Ellul," said one woman, offering her condolences to his mother, sister and partner.

The Thermal Treatment Facility consists of an incinerator that uses heat to process abattoir waste, clinical waste and other hazardous waste streams.

It also includes an autoclave plant that treats animal tissue waste prior to the incineration process, according to the Wasteserv website.

The autoclave, installed in 2015, is a pre-treatment facility that processes around 2,500 tonnes a year of animal tissue waste.

Further details to follow.