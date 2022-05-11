A worker was rescued on Wednesday evening in a delicate operation by the Civil Protection Department after falling down a narrow 18-metre hole.

The accident happened at the site of the former Hotel Verdala in Rabat, now a construction area at around 6pm.

The rescue operation.

Police spokesperson Brandon Pisani said CPD officers went down the narrow hole and pulled out the 47-year-old worker. He could be heard talking to the officials before they pulled him out.

The worker is believed to be Turkish. He was taken to hospital in a conscious state. His condition is pending.

A medical team was also on site.

The police and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority are carrying out separate investigations.

Video: Christine Amaira