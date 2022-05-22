This country prides itself in having made great strides in the way of inclusivity and equality in society. These efforts, though, are yet to spread to respect for the rights of vulnerable workers to safe working conditions.

The fact that most of these workers are low-paid foreigners significantly increases the shame that should be attached to those with a political responsibility to ensure their rights are enforced.

According to the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA), migrant workers are at a high risk of workplace accidents and fatalities.

“A high number of migrant workers also end up doing jobs and using machinery that they are not familiar with and they shy away from raising unsafe issues at their workplace for fear of losing their jobs or even being deported,” the OHSA said in its latest report.

When public consciousness is aroused by yet another fatal accident at some construction site, it is all too easy to point the finger of blame at the failure to enforce the sensible regulations found on paper. However, the lacunae in enforcement are not so much the cause but the effect of a more significant disorder – a national culture that tolerates discrimination against minorities whose voice is feeble and bargaining power almost non-existent.

Every government has a primary responsibility to protect all workers, irrespective of their nationality.

This responsibility is shouldered through the enactment of laws that promote the well-being of workers, the empowerment of law enforcement agencies and the meaningful engagement with all stakeholders that have an interest in workers’ well-being.

But while worker protection legislation may be adequate, one has to seriously question whether the government is giving the OHSA enough manpower and other resources to ensure that no underclass of worker is sacrificed on the altar of economic growth. The OHSA, which carries out thousands of workplace inspections every year, needs to be given the necessary financial and human means to achieve its objectives in full. Otherwise, it would be reasonable to conclude that the brazen disregard of workers’ rights to a safe working environment is due to a lack of political will.

Trade unions too have a responsibility to defend all workers and not just their members, most of whom have guaranteed jobs in the public service. The noble mission to speak and act on behalf of vulnerable workers must be achieved through trade union militancy.

This militancy must be motivated by a vision that goes well beyond guaranteeing a union’s existence through compulsory membership. A commitment to corporate social responsibility is, after all, expected of all social partners.

The responsibility to protect workers extends to every member of society, who must ensure that, when they engage a contractor, the workers involved are not exposed to unsafe or downright dangerous practices.

The Church’s Justice and Peace Commission made a valid recommendation in its message for Worker’s Day. It suggested that the government “undertake an in-depth study involving all relevant stakeholders with the aim of analysing the underlying reasons behind workplace accidents, with a clear commitment to implement without delay the recommendations outlined in such a report”.

The persistent disregard for the rights of vulnerable workers is a blemish on all society. Church and voluntary organisations are acting as the voice of conscience of our community, urging decision makers to include discrimination against the vulnerable in their social action plan.

Malta must do more to protect all its workers without exception. Protecting the weak is not a quixotic dream but a doable goal that would justify our self-definition as a caring and fair society.