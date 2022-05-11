A construction worker has been seriously injured in a fall at a construction site in Marsa - the second such incident in a week.

The 25-year-old from Mali fell one storey when a beam he was on collapsed on Wednesday morning.

It happened at about 9am in a construction site in Triq il-Farfett, Marsa and was taken to Mater Dei for treatment. Police are investigating.

The incident was the second serious accident on a construction site this week.

On Monday a Syrian worker fell four storeys on a construction site in Marsalforn and was critically injured.