A worker charged with damaging his employers’ cars while venting frustration over unpaid wage, was granted bail and warned not to contact his employers in any manner.

Miloud Elforjani, a 37-year-old Libyan national living in Malta for the past four years, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Wednesday.

Prosecuting inspector Oriana Spiteri informed the court that some €4,620 in damages had been caused in the incident.

The accused, having since lost his job, was escorted to court with a fractured leg.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Simone Grech, upheld a request for bail against a personal guarantee of €5,000 and a duty to sign the bail book every day.

The court further issued a protection order in favour of the alleged victims, strictly warning the accused not to approach them in any manner.

“Even if you want to get paid for your work, you do not approach them. You will let your lawyer do that for you. If they try to contact you, you inform the police,” the court warned, pointing out the consequences should the man breach any of the bail conditions.

Lawyer Christopher Chircop was legal aid counsel.