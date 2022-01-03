Now that the Dutch market is regulated, this necessitates real Dutch live casino dealers. And where can they be better trained than on the island of the online casinos? Exactly, nowhere! And that’s what several Dutch casinos thought as well. Want to know what the best casino for the Dutch is at this point? Check out all these Dutch casino reviews to find out.

Companies like Holland casino and TOTO have their own studio’s or Dutch live dealers. But the job of a live dealer isn’t as simple as you may think. And, it is different from a normal croupier in a land-based casino. So to have a real live casino, you need the very best real live dealers. And to have those dealers, they need to be trained by the best online casino providers.

Living and working from Malta

For a lot of people in the Netherlands it is a dream to work abroad, but most of the time they are too afraid to take the chance. Even though a lot of Dutch speak English, it is not their native language. So what better to have a job, working and living abroad, but still speak their own language? Nothing beats that.

Because of the new online casinos that are now legal in the Netherlands, there are also live casino games needed. But how can the Dutch gambling companies be better than their competitors? They can provide exclusive games. One of the best ways to do so is with live casino games.

Some of the Dutch new online casinos have built their own studio, like Holland casino did. Some just have exclusive deals with the very best software providers. Either way they all need native Dutch live casino dealers. But to be a great live casino dealer, you need to be trained well and meet all the requirements of the job.

Trained by the software providers like Evolution Gaming and Playtech

To become a real live casino dealer, you need to learn everything that comes with the job regardless of the place and language of your work. Malta has always been one of the best countries for the online casino market. No wonder that software providers like Evolution Gaming and Playtech are situated on the island.

So also no wonder that it is the best place to become an amazing live casino dealer. In Malta you find the studios of several casino software providers. Some of them have special Dutch tables, for the live casinos in the Netherlands. Besides that, they all have training studios where they will train the new live dealers.

That way you can learn everything you need to know for the job. Afterwards you can return to The Netherlands, for example to work within the Live casino of Holland casino in Scheveningen. Or you stay on the island and work at one of those Dutch live casino tables. It depends on which job offer you’re hired for and for which company you’re going to be working.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.