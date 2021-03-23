Former England international striker Frank Worthington, one of the great showmen of English football, has died aged 72 after a long illness, his family announced on Tuesday.

Worthington, described by one of his former managers as “the working man’s George Best” won all of his eight caps in 1974 scoring two goals.

“Frank brought joy to so many people throughout his career and in his private life,” said his widow Carol Worthington, in a statement to the Press Association.

“He will be greatly missed by everyone who loved him so much.”

