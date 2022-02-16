The government is working with the organisers of the Malta Marathon to find a solution for the race to proceed as planned, Transport Minister Ian Borg said on Wednesday.

The national marathon, meant to take place on March 6, was cancelled on Tuesday after the organising committee clashed with Transport Malta over the proposed route.

But asked about the cancellation during an event on Wednesday, Borg expressed hope that a solution could be found.

Video: Jonathan Borg

“I am informed that the authorities are working to remedy the disappointment left by others for the benefit of athletes who expressed their disappointment so that the marathon can go ahead,” he said.

“You can expect more information to be communicated in the coming hours.”

Marathon organisers first sounded the alarm last week, when they warned that there was a chance the race would not go ahead due to a lack of COVID-19 safety guidelines and a new route that had been deemed unsafe by health professionals.

On Tuesday, the committee announced that the race had been formally cancelled after discussions on the route with Transport Malta reached an impasse.

“Whilst we fully respect Transport Malta's authority, we cannot adopt a route that has been declared as unacceptable by Mater Dei's Emergency Department, the Malta Red Cross and the Malta Traffic Police due to safety concerns,” the event organisers said on Tuesday.

When asked whether Transport Malta had managed to resolve the issues with the route, Borg said he had not been party to discussions directly and was not familiar with the disputed issues.

In 2019 the Malta Marathon was cancelled due to inclement weather and in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organisers have said that application and transport fees will be refunded to athletes should the race not go ahead this year.

Athletes who have trained for months have been left in the lurch, with many travelling to Malta specifically for the event.

The Malta Marathon organising committee also claimed that the Intersport La Valette Malta Marathon, which has been given the green light to go ahead on April 24, was given preferential treatment.

Its organisers deny the claim.