People have been consuming olive oil for thousands of years and thanks to its many proven health benefits and culinary usefulness, its demand continues to increase.

Olive oil is the ubiquitous component of the Mediterranean diet and is obtained from a simple, yet tactful process which starts by crushing the fruit of olive trees. The few subsequent steps are dependent on the final quality of the olive oil sought.

In general usage, extra virgin olive oil refers to the purest form of the oil, extracted directly from the fruit through pressing. Lower grades of the product are typically allowed a higher acid content and in certain instances the use of some additives. An alternative is olive-pomace oil, which is extracted by treating olive pulp with solvents or physical treatments.

The EU is the leading producer, consumer and exporter of olive oil. Since 2013, on average, the EU produced 68.4 per cent, consumed 54.2 per cent and exported 66.9 per cent of the world’s olive oil, which is estimated to have exceeded three million tonnes this year. The olive oil sector in Malta, albeit having a long history in olive cultivation and olive oil pressing, is still a developing sector, which is, however, gaining renewed interest. In the last decade, several olive mills were established, and local demand for the product has been revamped.

Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) No. 29/2012 contains the marketing standards for olive oil. The regulation sets out the specification guidelines for labelling foods relating to the compulsory descriptions of different categories of olive oil as set out in Council Regulation (EC) No. 865/2004. The purpose of EU legislation is to objectify the specifications concerning origin, quality and production method, so that the olive oil meets consumers’ expectations.

The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority was recently assigned the responsibility to carry out conformity checks of the olive oils and olive pomace oils at retail-stage marketing. The checks are being based on risk analysis and are being conducted with appropriate frequency to ensure that the olive oil marketed is consistent with the category declared. This process optimises fair competition by ensuring a level playing field between operators. Moreover, it supports consumers in making informed choices about their food intake while ensuring that products on the market are up to the required standards.

The authority is committed to work with stakeholders to ensure an effective and supportive regulatory environment for the execution of conformity checks to build trust between consumers and interested parties.

