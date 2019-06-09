St Margaret Middle School in Cospicua has started banning the use of one-time plastic objects such as plastic forks and cups, foil containers and paper bags used for the distribution of food in the school tuck shop. Staff members were also encouraged to bring their own cups instead of making use of plastic cups when using the coffee machine in the staff room.

This initiative, which kicked off in January this year, was promoted by the head teacher during a special assembly held at school. The aim behind the assembly was to raise awareness on the negative impact of the overuse of plastic on the environment.

Teachers came up with the initiative which all started as an idea and when they then all worked together in order to educate their students further.

The ‘No to Plastic’ chart created by the students as part of the school’s campaign against the use of plastic.

In a series of other assemblies students were shown videos portraying the devastating effect plastic has on oceans and marine life, particularly sea creatures like turtles that mistakenly ingest plastic garbage or get entangled in plastic materials that are thrown in the sea. The head teacher and speakers stress­ed how important it is for every individual to make a small effort to reduce plastic. Students were also encouraged to bring forks and containers from home as well as drinking bottles which can be refilled with water from the tuck shop.

The school also encourages waste separation and recycling and in fact there are a number of recycling bins around the school and even in classrooms.

Moreover students are also actively involved in activities that promote environmental awareness. A group of students, to­gether with their teachers, are taking part in the project ‘Grow 10 Trees’, where they cultivate local endemic trees and plants from seeds which will eventually be transferred to a sustainable site after sprouting. In so doing the students will appreciate the value of trees and the environment around them.

One of the teachers involved explained: “We’re very pleased with the trees which are already sprouting. The success rate was not high but it’s a start. We planted seeds like mastic tree (deru), cypress (ċipress), barren privet (alaternu) and cane (virgi). They are still saplings so they haven’t been planted anywhere yet. When they’re a bit older and thus stronger, we will plant them in areas around Malta with care and help from like-minded people.”

Another group of students crea­ted a chart entitled ‘No to Plastic’. The students themselves came up with the ideas, a mascot, choice of colours, layout, wording and presentation as a campaign against the use of plastic.

Also, as part of their Easter outings, a number of the students went to Golden Bay where they took part in a cleaning activity organised by Żibel, a non-governmental organisation.

Students were each given a small sifter and asked to set aside small pieces of plastic and glass as these take hundreds of years to be broken down further and disintegrate.

Around eight kilogrammes of micro plastics were removed from the sandy beach by the students. All the girls and boys felt pleased with their contribution in cleaning up the bay. They also realised that the remains they collected came from all around the world since the sea currents carry everything, everywhere.

As a result, St Margaret Middle School has also helped in making the sea a safer place for all the creatures inhabiting it.

“The students have enjoyed this process and the majority of them have shown a great interest in conserving and protecting the environment. The morning assemblies regarding the war against plastic made them very aware of the plastic problem in our world,” a teacher added.