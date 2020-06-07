In my day-to-day meetings with economic operators and professionals, and from my analysis of the key discussion trends, it is evi­dent that the most tangible current concern is the ‘unknown’.

One thing is certain: that the initial stop-gap measures introduced by this government helped mitigate unemployment by providing a breathing space to Maltese businesses.

Indeed, in Malta we can safely say that the pandemic was not as detrimental to our economy as the impact in other countries within the European Union. This was thanks to the measures that the government introduced in a timely manner. However, this is in no way an indication that we are out of the woods. Stakeholders agree that the rules of business have changed beyond recognition.

Investment and support provided to companies should not be limited to helping them get back on their feet but should also be designed to make our business future-proof, in a time when the only thing that is certain is ‘the unknown’.

This pandemic has created a divide: some businesses came to a halt, while others thrived. Many sought to be crea­tive and found ways to make their pro­ducts and services ‘COVID worthy’. It did not necessarily provide them with a profit, but it helped them survive and sustain their relevance, helping them place a foot in the market.

We are facing a lot of firsts. However, this pandemic has taught us that people and businesses are capable of changing. Nothing is impossible. Now is the time to capitalise on talent and help support innovative ideas. It is also the time to truly support our local economy by supporting local businesses.

In this spirit and because I wholeheartedly believe that our businesses have to survive this uncertainty and create a new certainty, that I have embarked on a campaign to support local products, starting off with the agricultural sector. Even little things can make a big difference.

In supermarkets, local and imported products should be labelled accordingly. As things currently stand, consumers who genuinely want to buy local produce end up sifting through a mix of local and imported products without necessarily realising what is what.

At the same time, we need to ensure that there is real, concrete help so that farmers can invest in modern techno­logy whilst having the opportunity to nourish innovative ideas. I know the appetite is there, especially among younger farmers, who have plenty of ideas that we can adapt and adopt. It would be an absolute pity if we had to let these opportunities slip away.

A strong recovery plan should have a strong social dimension, addressing social and economic inequalities

The European Union has to do its part too. As the European Commission unveils a €750 billion aid package to help the EU recover from the coronavirus pandemic, it will be up to the 27 member states to unanimously back this plan. Member states were divided on whether loans or non-repayable grants are the best approach to fund this recovery.

Initial figures are allocating €992 million to Malta. Out of these, only €350 million are grants, whereas the rest are loans.

I firmly believe that no country should rely excessively on loans, which ultimately must be paid back and have the potential of submerging countries into deeper debts. The recovery plan is incorporated in the Multiannual Financial Framework, and money has to be raised by the member states themselves.

In the discussions I am already having I am insisting that financing the recovery plan by taxes is a cause for concern for the Maltese delegation as it has the potential of undermining fiscal sovereignty and negatively impact economies with permanent structural challenges like ours.

I will continue insisting that sectors that are the hardest hit are given the greatest support. During a meeting with European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen last Wednesday I insisted that countries like Malta that are heavily reliant on tourism need to be supported financially through higher grants. I insisted also that countries like ours that worked hard to reduce unemployment rates should not end up being penalised.

A strong recovery plan should have a strong social dimension, addressing social and economic inequalities and supporting sustainable growth. For Malta this would mean, among others, direct payments for investment and possibly also looking at more state equity participation that will serve to provide more capital inflows in strategic sectors of the Maltese eco­nomy; this was a recipe used by various governments to provide stability during the 2008 banking crises.

I also strongly believe that the key to recovery lies in the priorities of the Green Deal and the digital agenda. Without a doubt, this is the future. The Green Deal can ensure economic growth, social protection and environmental integrity and can create jobs as well as ensure competitiveness. The ones who stand to benefit the most from this are our own SMEs and workers who need to be trained to acquire skills that can truly mitigate the impact of the crisis.

The European Commission has now submitted its proposal for a recovery plan. This proposal is yet to be discussed in Parliament and at Council level, with the aim of reaching an agreement in July. As early as last week we embarked on discussions to make sure that Malta’s interests are protected in the process, and together with my colleagues I will continue defending our citizens’ position strongly.

One thing is for sure: I will be working hard within the structures of the European Parliament to create some certainty in a time when uncertainty is the only certainty.

Miriam Dalli, Head of the Labour delegation in the European Parliament, Vice-President of the S&D