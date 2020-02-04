Lidl Malta was awarded the Top Employer Certification for the second consecutive year. The company obtained the Top Employer 2020 recognition as a result of its exceptional working conditions.

The prestigious award has been assigned by the Top Employers Institute, an independent organisation which is a global authority recognising excellence in people practices; its global Certification Programme has certified and recognised more than 1,600 top employers in 119 countries and regions across five continents

“Being able to obtain this important certification for the second consecutive year is an outstanding achievement that highlights our attention to people working with us on daily basis,” said Mark Farrugia, Lidl Malta regional director.

“Now we want to continue to work in this direction, considering our people as the most important asset we have. Today, the labour market is rapidly changing and every company has to be able to attract and keep talent leveraging on exceptional working conditions, tailor-made programmes and shining best practices. At Lidl Malta, we are at the forefront of this particular sector and our goal is to increasingly invest in our people every year”.

The Top Employer Institute’s HR Best Practices Survey looks at over 600 people practices and is based on 10 topics which cover key HR themes including various topics focused on people practices. To be eligible for participation, the organisation must have at least 250 local or 2,500 international employees, as well as advanced, formalised HR practices. The evaluation process is accurate and in depth, thus ensuring that the validation of the survey responses is completed objectively and with integrity.

If an organisation is certified as a Top Employer across several countries, its local entities may be eligible for certification at a regional or even global level, in addition to being certified as Top Employers in the specific country.

Lidl Malta, with over 340 employees and eight stores in Malta and Gozo, has already started off the year with new innovative initiatives especially dedicated to its team. Interested talent is welcome to apply online via jobs.lidl.com.mt.