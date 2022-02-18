The number of workplace fatal accidents throughout 2021 increased slightly over the previous year, according to national data.

Nine people died while at work last year, compared to seven in 2020.

There was also a slight increase in non-fatal accidents: 2,325 reported in 2021 and 2,328 in 2020.

An NSO press release about accidents in the second half of 2021 shows that the majority of these non-fatal accidents took place in the manufacturing sector (16.9%). Another 175 - or 14.7% - occurred in the construction sector followed by the transportation and storage sector (146 or 12.2%).

Almost half of the injuries at work affected the upper extremities of the body, such as fingers and hands.

Wounds, superficial injuries, dislocations, sprains and strains were the most common types of injuries.

In the second half of 2021, 30.3% of the accidents at work took place in enterprises with 500 employees or more.