In light of its commitment to ensure the safety and dignity of staff members as well as residents in all its 11 facilities, CareMalta Group has introduced a new workplace violence policy as part of its general health and safety programme.

The company has always exercised a zero-tolerance attitude to any type of physical and psychological violence or abuse committed by both employees and residents at the workplace.

Workplace violence affects every organisation. However, environment conditions where care is provided make healthcare professionals especially vulnerable to assaults. Violence can occur at or outside the workplace and include physical or psychological violence, assault or attack, abuse, bullying or mobbing, harassment, sexual harassment, racial harassment or a threat.

The policy states that when a violent incident occurs, it can be dealt with either internally or externally, depending on the gravity of the incident. The group makes it very clear that it will not tolerate any type of violence or harassment committed by or against employees, residents or visitors at the workplace.

In many instances, acts of violence generated by a perpetrator occur after a series of unheeded warning signs. The policy cautions that employees be aware of any untoward behaviour, such as rude comments, physical violence with objects, verbal or physical abuse, threats or gestures, discriminatory abuse or even stalking.

The group believes prevention is key. Employees are, therefore, encouraged to take a proactive approach and learn how to recognise, avoid or diffuse potentially violent situations; alert supervisors, management or head office to any concerns about safety or security; report all incidents immediately in writing; know the emergency action procedures to follow; and use security measures and control procedures.

Martin Bondin, health and safety manager of the Vassallo Group, of which CareMalta forms part, said: “This latest policy on workplace violence is one of the best policies that has been introduced so far.

To further avoid workplace violence, each facility has a health and safety representative, whose role is to be a point of contact for any staff member who might be experiencing any kind of violence or abuse.