A collective exhibition featuring works by 13 local and international artists will be on display in the entrance foyer of the Corinthia Palace in an event organised by art organisation Allura.

The exhibition Art at the Corinthia Palace opens on Friday, November 25 at the Corinthia Palace Hotel, Balzan, featuring works of contemporary fine art.

'Catch a Glimpse' by Christine Porter Lofaro

The paintings are from the Allura Art collection, ranging from landscapes and seascapes to florals and abstracts, and include new and previously unseen work from some of the country’s most renowned painters.

The artists taking part are Andrew Borg, Christine Porter Lofaro, Jo Dounis, Kevin Sciberras, Debbie Bonello and Rosette Bonello from Malta and Christopher Saliba and Bob Cardona from Gozo.

'Violets' by Jo Dounis

Foreign locals include British-Maltese painter Andrew Smith, Bulgarians Vania Goshe and Bogdan Dyulgerov, Natasha Dadush from Russia and Marianne Ogden from the US.

“It is an honour to exhibit at the Corinthia Palace, a stunning Maltese landmark, among those we artists celebrate in our work,” Ogden said.

The artists involved are all represented by Allura, an organisation set up in 2019 to spotlight creative talent and bring it to a wider audience.

The Allura Art gallery works with some of the leading contemporary artists practising in Malta and Gozo

Since then, Allura has been recognised for its work in the arts sector, with a number of awards and nominations for its projects and events. The Allura Art gallery works with some of the leading contemporary artists practising in Malta and Gozo, including both emerging and established fine artists.

'Filfla' by Andrew Smith 'Sonic Vibes' by Bogdan Dyulgerov 'View From Senglea' by Marianne Ogden 'White Dog and Crescent' by Bob Cardona

The exhibition is curated by Allura’s founder Laura Swale, who describes it as “a showcase of contemporary fine art in Malta”.

“This collaboration brings some of Malta’s most impressive local art into a space which really does it justice,” explains Swale.

“It’s also a chance for international visitors to appreciate the works of some of Malta’s finest painters.”

Acquired by the Pisani family in 1960, the Corinthia Palace is the flagship hotel of one of Europe’s most prestigious luxury hotel groups. The five-star hotel has a long-standing tradition of exhibiting art, but for the first time in its 60-year history, in collaboration with local art organisation Allura, it will host a show in its main entrance foyer.

'Cospicua Skyline' by Kevin Sciberras

The exhibition opening will offer guests an evening featuring art, wines and live entertainment. The show will run until January 8, 2023.

The opening of Art at the Corinthia Palace will take place on Friday, November 25 from 7.30 to 10.30pm at the Corinthia Palace Hotel, Balzan. For event information visit here.

The exhibition by Allura is in collaboration with the Corinthia Palace, Royal Talens and the Sovereign Art Foundation and is part of The Allura Open Art Studios Programme, supported by Arts Council Malta through the Programme Support Scheme.