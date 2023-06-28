Construction works on the Corradino Sports Complex are set to get under way in the coming days.

The project will see the construction of a stadium that can host football matches according to UEFA standards as well as rugby union matches in line with the regulations of the International Rugby Board.

Details were given in a joint statement issued by the Ministry for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects and the Ministry for Education, Sports, Youth, Research and Innovation.

The statement said that the project will cost €8.2 million.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com