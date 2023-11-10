Roadworks on the airport ring road are set to kick off on Monday, with the main entryway through the tunnel on Il-Karwija Road being closed off to traffic.

The Malta International Airport said during this first phase of work, entry to the airport will only be accessible through Vjal l-Avjazzjoni.

Drivers travelling from Luqa towards the airport are advised to stay on the outer lane of the road leading to Ħal Far. Once they reach the temporary traffic lights, installed for the duration of the roadworks, drivers must turn to the right to enter the airport ring road.

At the same time, the airport’s main car park will not be accessible through the main entryway. The airport exit will not be affected.

No information was provided during the second phase of the roadworks.

The airport apologised for any inconvenience caused by these temporary arrangements.

