Works at the Mdina playground are gathering pace and expected to be completed by the first week of May 2022, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said during a visit to the site on Saturday.

The revamping of the Mdina swings is estimated to cost around €1.4 million and involves the old swings being removed, paving, railings and works on a new drainage system, as well as water collection, Borg explained.

The existing benches were also removed and placed in other gardens as suggested by the Mdina Local Council.

Borg pointed out that this playground was important to Maltese families "who at one time or another have certainly visited this beautiful place with their children."

“Therefore, we are seeing that through these works we will be offering a safer open space equipped with the best playing equipment for our children,” he said.