Infrastructure Malta has started works on a 34-metre overpass in Vjal l-Avjazzjoni to facilitate access for pedestrians between Luqa and Gudja, including those going to the Institute of Tourism Studies.

The works have commenced on a service road alongside Vjal l-Avjazzjoni where workers dug up recently-laid asphalt.

A spokesman for Infrastructure Malta explained that the site allocated for the overpass had been temporarily covered with concrete and asphalt to ensure the safety of road users. This temporary surface has now been removed so that rock cutting works can commence.

The overpass will connect two bus stops at opposite ends of Vjal l-Avjazzjoni and give Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS) students safer access to their campus, explained the spokesperson.

The area is currently served with a zebra crossing.

The site of the initial works.

The overpass will feature two seven-metre high support structures and helical concrete access ramps that will lead pedestrians and cyclists up to the gently-sloped bridge deck, extending over Aviation Avenue’s dual carriageway and an additional space for future road infrastructure.

The ramps have been designed in accordance with the guidelines established by the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability. There will also be a lift on each side.

Vjal l-Avjazzjoni will not be impacted by the ongoing excavation works but traffic to the service road will be diverted.