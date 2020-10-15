Spazju Kreattiv is hosting the exhibition About Order by members of the Berlin Artist Group, namely Sandra Contreras, Anette Kuhn, Sabine Linse, Mariel Poppe, Héctor Velázquez Guitérrez and María Tello.

The group has exhibited its works in various spaces since 1991. The artists’ collaborations are characterised by common reflections on philosophical topics, artistic materials and different modes of production.

In About Order, the artists adopt fragments of the storyline of Maltese cultural history. They develop previously unknown relationships and intercultural points of contact between them. Through these interactions, a mysterious palimpsest arises, comparable to a precious book with enigmatic overwritings.

Tomorrow, the first session of Art Additives of Spazju Kreattiv’s 2020/21 programme will deal with the dynamics the group adopted to create theexhibition.

Conducted by art historian, journalist and the exhibition’s curator Verena Voigt, the discussion will centre on the subject of order structures and will explore the idea of overwriting.

About Order is funded by the Berlin Senate Department for Culture and Europe, the German-Maltese Circle in Valletta and the Frank-Basten-Stiftung of Leipzig. It is being held at Space C, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, from today until December 6.

The Art Additives session will be broadcast live tomorrow on kreattivita.org at 7pm.