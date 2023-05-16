Works on Triq id-Difiża Ċivili in Mosta are nearing completion, encouraging alternative modes of transport, the Transport Ministry said on Tuesday.

The road, which links Mosta with Naxxar across Wied il-Ghasel has been rebuilt in a €1.7mn project, and features a continuous pedestrian footpath and a segregated cycle lane. (The road was in parts narrowed to single lanes in either direction as a result.)

The ministry said the project also incorporates new pedestrian crossings, bus stops, lighting, drainage and utility systems.

Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia, who visited the project, emphasised the importance of projects that prioritise people and provide secure infrastructure, irrespective of the mode of transport being used. He explained how in recent months, Infrastructure Malta has been paying particular attention to projects that encouraged people to make use of alternative modes of transport.