Saint George’s basilica of Victoria will today celebrate the fourth ‘Work of Mercy’ at 8pm.

The theme of the celebration is Ħu ħsieb id-dar komuni (Take care of the common home).

Steve Zammit Lupi, who works tirelessly to promote environmental awareness, and Fr Mark Ciantar OFM, from the Interdiocesan Environment Commission, will be the guest speakers.

Meanwhile, Saint George’s parishioners are being asked to contribute towards eight new paintings featuring ‘Works of Mercy’ for the lunettes of the small cupolas of the basilica.