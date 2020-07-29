Infrastructure Malta is starting major works to revamp all of Malta's major road tunnels.

The €10 million project, first announced in February 2019, will involve the tunnels at Ta’ Giorni, Tal-Qroqq, Msida, Santa Venera and Kirkop.

The works will include cleaning of the tunnel walls, structural repairs and installation of new lighting, surveillance cameras with automatic incident detection technology fire and emergency equipment.

Most works will take place at night between 9pm to 5am and on weekends (except Saturday mornings) and public holidays.

The agency said parts of the tunnels may be closed during these works and motorists were urged to follow diversion signs to other lanes in the same tunnels, or to nearby alternative routes.