Works on the completion of the two sacristies at Għajnsielem parish church is ongoing. For the past four years, stonework has been prepared at the site where two sacristies are to be built on either side of the church. The stonework is now being hauled in place as the actual building started in earnest.

The building of the church stopped in 1935 and then resumed between 1955 and 1979, while the church underwent the cleaning of the interior stone (unvjar) between 1979 and 1989. However, the sacristies were never completed.

Innocent Centorrino is helping with the works on the new sacristies to be in conformity with the original plans of the church by architect Ugo Mallia.

The completion of the works on the church were carried by architect Joseph Ellul Vincenti, while the present works are under the direction of architect Saviour Micallef.

The stonework is in the hands of Emmanuel Saliba – the same stone mason who completed the church’s cupola and bell tower between 1970 and 1979. At the time, Saliba was 24 years old.

John Farrugia, together with his team, is working on the sacristies, which will form the organ chambers, together with other facilities. The organ is being built by Noel Gallo, a Maltese internationally renowned organ architect, in association with Michael Farley Organ Builders of UK.

The organ will be available for viewing from a specially-made walkthrough glass bridge above the pipework. This will give visitors a unique opportunity to view it from inside.

The new building will give wheelchair-bound people access to the new sacristies and the presbytery. A crying room and space for stores will also be available.