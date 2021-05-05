Prime Minister Robert Abela and Clint Camilleri, the Minister for Gozo, were present for the official laying of the foundation stone of the Aquatic Sports Centre in Victoria, Gozo.

This major project is expected to be completed following a global investment of €16 million that will see the construction of a swimming pool at an Olympic size and a number of facilities that will cater for gymnastics, basketball, badminton, squash, wall climbing, acrobatics, weightlifting, aerobics, yoga and martial arts.

Added to that the sports complex will be equipped with top-notch facilities including first-aid rooms.

