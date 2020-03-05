Works on the new reverse osmosis plant in Ħondoq are progressing well are expected to be completed by early next year.

The site, which used to house the former sea-water distillation plant, was on Thursday visited by Water and Energy Minister Michael Farrugia, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, Parliamentary Secretary Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi and WSC CEO Richard Bilocca.

Bilocca stated that the €11 million project was a gem in itself as it would not only include the best available technology but it would also reach the highest environmental standards, both in terms of the surrounding environment and energy efficiency.

The new plant will have the potential to produce 9,000 cubic metres of water per day and will make Gozo completely self-sufficient, eliminating the use of the existing undersea pipe from Ċirkewwa.

The plant is one of a number of projects aimed at upgrading Malta’s water quality and is co-financed through EU cohesion funds.

Following an inspection of the works being carried out so far, Farrugia, Camilleri and Bilocca visited the pumping station in Xewkija and the wastewater region where they were greeted by the corporation’s employees.

They also visited the Sewage Treatment Plant at Ras il-Ħobz in Għajnsielem where recently, a very complex underwater operation was carried out to replace the broken section of the Gozo sewage outfall.