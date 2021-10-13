Clifton Grima, the Parliamentary Secretary for Youth and Sport, told the Times of Malta that government is set to start the second phase of the National Shooting Range in Ta’ Kandja, which will see the construction of indoor shooting facilities, in the coming months.

The National Shooting Ranges were unveiled in 2019 following the completion of the first phase of the project which consisted of the construction of shooting ranges for clay shooting.

These ranges played host to the World Cup shoot which was held in Malta in June of 2019. At the end of these major championships, the shooting fraternity was hoping to see the start of the second phase of the project but the plans were put on hold for the past two years.

However, in an interview with the Times of Malta, Dr Grima announced that the government is now planning to start works in the next few weeks to ensure that indoor shooters will have their own facilities to practice their sport.

