Infrastructure Malta is live streaming the works on the Marsa junction on its website http://www.infrastructuremalta.com/live-cams.

It said on Thursday that the cameras were installed following numerous requests from the public, including engineering and architecture students and professionals, interested in closely following the complex operations involved in constructing the multi-level junction, the largest of its kind ever built in Malta.

"Whilst visiting the site is not normally possible due to safety reasons, these cameras are bringing the ongoing works closer to the project’s main stakeholders, including nearby residents and over 100,000 road users who travel through this junction every day," the agency said.

This week, viewers can watch workers complete the final touches to the first two flyover structures, before they are opened this weekend. At the same time, other workers are lifting and setting in place the steel beams that will support the curved deck of this project’s third flyover structure.

The agency’s contractors cast the foundations and the concrete pillars of this third flyover earlier this summer. This structure will be connected to the fourth flyover of the project, also under construction, to form a new uninterrupted two-lane southbound route from Aldo Moro Road, Marsa to Giuseppe Garibaldi Road, on the way to Luqa and the Airport.