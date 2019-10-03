Works will start by the end of the year on a roundabout to facilitate the flow of traffic between the Coast Road, St Andrews' Road and roads leading to Pembroke, High Ridge and Madliena, Transport Minister Ian Borg said on Thursday.

The project, aimed at improving safety in the area which has seen a number of serious crashes, is separate from plans to improve access to Paceville/St George's Bay from the Regional Road.

The minister spoke about works being carried out by his ministry at a press conference - one in a series being held by the government in the run-up to the Budget.

He also announced that works will start in the coming weeks on anupgrading of Malta's main traffic tunnels, with a view to improving safety for motorists.

Dr Borg said this had been a milestone year in the history of road works in Malta, with the government planning to invest €123 million in the roads network by the end of the year.

Works had been completed on 85 roads so far this year, he said, and projects were 'committed ' on a total of 290.

He noted, in particular, the opening of the first flyover at the Marsa junction and the upgrading of the Regional Road, Buqana Road, 'Tac-Cawsli' Road and Luqa Road. A new roundabout was also built at the bottom of Labour Avenue in Naxxar. A similar initiative would be taken to improve traffic flow in St Andrews' Road.

The road projects, he said, were translating into less waiting time in traffic, easier journeys, reduced emissions and greater safety.

Works currently underway include the major Marsa junction, the underpass at Sta Lucija and improvements to Qormi Road.

Work are also starting on pedestrian bridges in Luqa and Blata l-Bajda.

Dr Borg said his ministry would have planted 6,700 trees in open spaces and along arterial routes by the end of this year.