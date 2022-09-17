Works to restore Qrendi’s parish church have reached the halfway stage, the parliamentary secretariat for EU funds said on Saturday.

The €84,000 project is being 80% financed through EU funds dedicated to regional development and includes work to restore the Church facade, side and sacristy, and to replace its apertures. It is being led by architect Amanda Degiovanni.

Qrendi's church was designed by renowned Maltese architect Lorenzo Gafá. Construction was completed in 1712 but it took a further 70 years until it was consecrated in 1782.

Restoring the Church forms part of a broader project to develop a tourism trail within the village in southern Malta that will guide visitors along a route that traces Qrendi’s history.

The Church is leading some 33 similar restoration projects across Malta and Gozo, having received a total of €4 million in EU funding.

Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds Chris Bonett said the restoration projects are key to safeguarding Malta’s cultural heritage and would also improve the country’s attractiveness to tourists keen to explore Malta’s Culture.

Qrendi Parish priest Mario Said spoke in similar terms when he praised the ongoing works.