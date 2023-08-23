Works have started on the reconstruction of a narrow road bordering a section of the Chadwick Lakes which collapsed on November 1, 2021.

The works are being carried out by the Energy and Water Agency and Infrastructure Malta, which explained that several technical and environmental studies needed to be carried out before the actual works were taken in hand.

The works will see the reconstruction of the whole stretch of road along the catchment of the main Chadwick dam. Piles will be drilled to the underlying globigerina limestone rock formation to anchor the road structure.

The collapsed section in November 2021.

"In this way the reconstructed road will be safe for trekkers and also for vehicular access, whilst allowing the optimised use of the dam catchment area," the agencies said.

"Provisions will also be made for the housing of critical water distribution infrastructure lying beneath this road."

The agencies said that following the road's collapse, studies could only be conducted during the following summer when the dam's catchment area dried out, permitting access to the affected site without disrupting its biodiversity.

The inspections and studies revealed foundation concerns stemming from long-term erosion of the road’s substrate. This called for further studies, including core sampling, in winter and spring 2022/23, exposing vulnerabilities along the entire stretch of road.

The works were therefore extended beyond the repairs of the collapsed area towards a comprehensive rebuilding of the entire road section.

The agencies did not say when the current works will be completed. Last May officials had said the works were to be completed by July 2023.