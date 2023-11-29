The land next to Hospice Malta’s new palliative care centre in Santa Venera is being turned into a garden for patients and their families.

It is one of 16 community open spaces across Malta and Gozo that Project Green is funding through a €10 million grant.

The Hospice Garden was originally earmarked for development.

Environment minister Miriam Dalli said, during a visit to the garden, that it would offer a "serene environment" for patients and their families.

Plan of the proposed garden.

Designed with "attention to inclusivity", the environment ministry said the garden will be a tranquil space for vulnerable patients who cannot visit public places due to health risks.

It integrates water features and patches of vegetation to stimulate sensory experiences, as well as relaxation spaces for patients’ families, including play areas for children.

The project also includes a new reservoir to harvest rainwater for the garden’s irrigation.

Minister Miriam Dalli (centre) and Project Green CEO Steve Ellul (right). Photo: DOI - Pierre Sammut

Steve Ellul, CEO of Project Green, which is responsible for the project, explained that the Community Greening Grant scheme is giving organisations such as Hospice Malta the finances to invest in sustainability.

He said it had already invested in 40,000 square metres of new and regenerated green spaces in almost a year.

"This is just the beginning of our commitment to continue investing in new and existing parks and gardens in Malta and Gozo,” he said.