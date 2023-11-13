The Justice Ministry has issued an artist's impression of new halls for the criminal court which will be housed in a renovated building that will also feature administrative offices and a "protective" space for victims and their relatives.

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard announced on Monday that the three new courtrooms will be housed in the building known as 'Tal-Ferjol', just behind the main courthouse.

The €5 million project has been in the pipeline for quite a while. Photo: Justice Ministry

The renovated building will also house the criminal court's registry and an "innovative concept for Malta" - a specialised zone for victims.

"This area will be only accessible to victims and will have a separate entrance to ensure their best possible protection," Attard said.

The €5 million project has been in the pipeline for quite a while. When it was first announced in 2020, then-justice minister Edward Zammit Lewis had promised it would be operational by this year. He had said at the time that the building would be turned into four courtrooms and 25 administrative offices.

On Monday Attard acknowledged the project had been touted for several years but he said it could not be completed due to proceedings that had been at an impasse. The impasse has now been broken and a tender for the works will be issued in the coming days. He did not say when the project will be completed.

During the press conference Attard listed measures, initiatives and projects that have been completed or are in the works to mitigate the justice system's increasing challenges caused by staff shortages, the case waiting list and pending magisterial inquiries.

The government, he said, had allocated record funding for the courts and the justice system. With just over €60 million allocated to it, the Justice Ministry would next year see a 21 per cent increase over last year's allocated funds and almost four times the budget allocated to it during the last Nationalist administration in 2013, he said.

The aim was to continue the journey towards a more efficient and reliable justice system.

He said a new courtroom in the family court building had been completed and works were underway on new offices and another courtroom for trials by jury. And the court's main entrance would soon house a new help desk.

The Court Services Agency would also enjoy a budget that is three times as generous as it had in 2012. Its 500 employees, the highest number ever, are also enjoying better working conditions thanks to a recently signed collective agreement.

The minister also pointed out that judges and magistrates have added help. 29 full-time court attorneys now help them with court processes and the drafting of judgments, and the number of judicial assistants has doubled to 47 since 2012.