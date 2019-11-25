Infrastructure Malta is starting works this week on a new roundabout junction at Triq Sant’ Andrija crossroad with adjacent streets in Pembroke and the High Ridge area of Swieqi, for safer access to nearby schools and residential areas.

This €1.6 million project includes the upgrading of the roads with the introduction of a roundabout junction, new lay-bys with improved facilities for bus passengers and new footpaths and pedestrian crossings.

Infrastructure Malta explained that the new junction’s design will ease collision risks in a major accident black spot along one of Malta’s arterial roads.

Works are expected to be completed within six months.

During the first phases of the project, Sir Adrian Dingli Street will be open one way only, in the southbound direction. The existing access to this road from Sant’ Andrija Road will be closed and diverted through Martin Luther King Road, further north. The Sant’ Andrija exits to Suffolk Street and the High Ridge and the San Patrizju residential areas will remain open during the initial works.

This new roundabout junction will eventually also be incorporated in the plans of the upcoming Pembroke-St Julian’s Connections project which includes new roads and tunnels, the reconstruction of Sant’ Andrija Road and other junction upgrades.

Stakeholder consultations, technical studies and other preparations for this project are currently in progress as part of the applicable permitting procedures.